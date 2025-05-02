Official Summerslam poster, Hogan with a Trump tease, and a Britt Baker sighting (photo)

– Official SummerSlam graphic:

– Hulk Hogan has teased that Donald Trump will be at the Real American Freestyle’s debut event.

“We were way ahead of the game… but to see our president step up and be involved, I said, I think I know who’s going to be at our August 30th event in Cleveland… I might know somebody. I’d say so. The big man himself.”

(Source: TMZ Sports)

– Britt Baker was at PROGRESS Wrestling and congratulated Paul Walter Hauser on his victory over Simon Miller for the Proteus PROGRESS Championship.

