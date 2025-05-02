Official Summerslam poster, Hogan with a Trump tease, and a Britt Baker sighting (photo)
– Official SummerSlam graphic:
#wwe pic.twitter.com/35cA4X6OBH
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) May 2, 2025
– Hulk Hogan has teased that Donald Trump will be at the Real American Freestyle’s debut event.
#hulkhogan #donaldtrump pic.twitter.com/ZSJACyiA5L
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) May 2, 2025
“We were way ahead of the game… but to see our president step up and be involved, I said, I think I know who’s going to be at our August 30th event in Cleveland… I might know somebody. I’d say so. The big man himself.”
(Source: TMZ Sports)
– Britt Baker was at PROGRESS Wrestling and congratulated Paul Walter Hauser on his victory over Simon Miller for the Proteus PROGRESS Championship.
#brittbaker pic.twitter.com/rMHDUA9mLO
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) May 2, 2025