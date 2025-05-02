NXT’s Robert Stone returns to TNA

Robert Stone returned to TNA Wrestling last night on the live episode of Impact and was unveiled as the person who will be “monitoring” the performance of TNA’s authority figure, Santino Marella.

Before joining WWE, Stone spent seven years with TNA where he is a former TNA TV, X Division, and Tag Team champion, wrestling under the name of Robbie E.

On NXT, Stone is an assistant to General Manager Ava along with Stevie Turner and also does commentary for the Evolve program on Tube.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

