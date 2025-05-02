More on Smackdown returning to two hours, AEW talent now a free agent, Zelina Vega note

– EJ Nduka is now a free agent following the expiration of his AEW contract, reports Fightful.

– WWE SmackDown returning to 2 hours has reportedly being talked about happening on the June 6th show from Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California. Several sources within the company have reportedly claimed that the exact date isn’t set it stone just yet.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Zelina Vega takes the Women’s United States Championship to her father’s 9/11 memorial monument.

