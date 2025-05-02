Indi Hartwell on her release from WWE, Aleister Black was afraid fans wouldn’t remember him
– Indi Hartwell comments on her release from WWE and says she’s ready to make an impact in TNA.
See me standing here, head high
Face up, I don't need no X-Ray
Show you what I'm made of
Tell 'em I paid my dues
You can check the pay stubs
Never had a chance so
I had to go and make one pic.twitter.com/W8o1WwyrMP
— Indi Wrestling (@indi_hartwell) May 2, 2025
Welcome to TNA, @indi_hartwell!
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 2, 2025
– Zelina Vega via Busted Open Radio says Aleister Black was afraid that fans wouldn’t remember him when he returned to WWE.
“He did have a fear fans weren’t going to remember him. But you know that old saying of your wife is always right? I was like “You don’t understand. Do you know who you are? You’re cool.”
You don’t just have a character like that and forget about them. It’s not like he’s an easy person to forget especially because he was on TV, so it wasn’t like he disappeared off the face of the earth.
He was like I’m just going to go in there, hope for the best, and be in the moment, see what happens. By the second welcome back chant, I could see it in his face that he was like “Wow, they like me. They remember.”