Date announced for WWE Crown Jewel, viewership for Dynamite, Will Ospreay note

– WWE Crown Jewel 2025 has officially been announced for Saturday October 11th live from Perth Australia.

Monday Night Raw & Friday night SmackDown will also been in Perth.

– Will Ospreay gives high praise to Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale for stealing the show (All Out 2024):

“A lot of people probably watched that match and thought, ‘There’s no way anyone’s topping that.’ And then Stat and Willow come out and completely knock it out of the park.”

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night:

Average Viewers: 629,000

P18-49: 0.16

