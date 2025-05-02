Date announced for WWE Crown Jewel, viewership for Dynamite, Will Ospreay note
– WWE Crown Jewel 2025 has officially been announced for Saturday October 11th live from Perth Australia.
Monday Night Raw & Friday night SmackDown will also been in Perth.
BREAKING: WWE returns to Australia this October for #WWECrownJewel: Perth with #WWERaw and #SmackDown also set to take place at @RACArena!
Register now for an exclusive presale opportunity: https://t.co/wYnMXSlvl3 @WestAustralia @TKOGrp #WAtheDreamState #WWEAustralia pic.twitter.com/r3yC2DtLBg
— WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) May 2, 2025
– Will Ospreay gives high praise to Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale for stealing the show (All Out 2024):
“A lot of people probably watched that match and thought, ‘There’s no way anyone’s topping that.’ And then Stat and Willow come out and completely knock it out of the park.”
– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night:
Average Viewers: 629,000
P18-49: 0.16