Backstage CM Punk/HHH photo from Wrestlemania, quick Smackdown preview, WWE draft note, more

– Announced for tonight’s WWE Smackdown:

• The Miz vs Aleister Black

• Randy Orton will be live on SmackDown en route to WWE Backlash

– Triple H and CM Punk after Punk main evented night 1 of WrestleMania

– WWE is expected to hold a draft this year.

– Pat McAfee turns 38 today, and The Rock hits 53.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email