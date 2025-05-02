Another WWE release confirmed

May 2, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE has also released Oro Mensah.

The updated released list:

— Braun Strowman
— Dakota Kai
— Cora Jade
— Shayna Baszler
— Eddy Thorpe
— Katana Chance
– Kayden Carter
— Gigi Dolin
— Riley Osborne
— Jakara Jackson
– Gallus
– Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey
– Oro Mensah

Source: Fightful

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Marti Daniels

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal