Another WWE release confirmed
WWE has also released Oro Mensah.
15 years hard work and true sacrifice to make it to WWE. Always gave it my 110% and put my whole passion and body into the artform of pro-wrestling. Thank you for all the support! love y‘all ✌ pic.twitter.com/tlTgRdLceL
— Oro Mensah (@OroMensah_wwe) May 3, 2025
The updated released list:
— Braun Strowman
— Dakota Kai
— Cora Jade
— Shayna Baszler
— Eddy Thorpe
— Katana Chance
– Kayden Carter
— Gigi Dolin
— Riley Osborne
— Jakara Jackson
– Gallus
– Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey
– Oro Mensah
Source: Fightful