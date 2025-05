NXT star Jakara Jackson has been released from WWE.

The following names have been released:

— Braun Strowman

— Dakota Kai

— Cora Jade

Thankful for all the childhood dreams I got to live out! I have a lot to say in due time. Stay tuned xoxo — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) May 2, 2025

— Shayna Baszler

— Eddy Thorpe

— Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

— Gigi Dolin

— Riley Osborne

— Jakara Jackson

Source: Fightful

