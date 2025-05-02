5/1/25 TNA Impact Recap

– Impact opens up with Joe Hendry on the mic, who is then interrupted by NXT’s Trick Williams, who then proceeds to suggest someone might get hurt by the end of the night – or during the six-man tag match main event.

– A meeting is called between Sami Callihan and Mance Warner, ending with both men shaking hands, and proclaiming business is done – for now.

– Mike Santana defeats Isaiah Moore in quick fashion.

– Eric You g and the Northern Armory ambush the International Champion Steve Maclin as he was making his way into the ring.

– Backstage, Santino confronts Eric Young but not before Steve Maclin storms in, which then forces Santino to set up a match between both men for next week’s Impact.

– Moose retains the X Division Title after hitting a spear Zachary Wentz thanks to Alisha Edwards’s help #TNAiMPACT

– Backstage, Gia Miller unsuccessfully attempts to get a word with Mustafa Ali, who has been apprehensive since his loss to Mike Santana.

– Cody Deaner comes out to address the fans on the eve of his contracts expiration, he thanks the fan and TNA for their support, and then Santino comes out and offers Deaner a deal: if Cody can defeat Eddie Edwards at Under Siege, he’ll get a contract extension.

Suddenly, WWE’s Robert Stone shows up and reveals Santino is now under review, and announces that Victoria Crawford will get a Knockouts Title shot.

– Jody Threat defeats a resilient Maggie Lee in after a competitive match.

– Backstage, Maggie Lee is surrounded by Knockouts Tag Team Champions Ash & Heather by Elegance, who proceed to give her a “makeover” and “Botox”

– Newest Impact Knockouts member Indi Hartwell addresses the crowd following her appearance at Rebellion, and declares her intention to be more than just another knockout.

– Leon Slater defeats KC Navarro despite AJ Francis’s shenanigans.

– Masha Slamovich speaks on her upcoming title defense again Victoria Crawford, saying that there’s a disparage between her work rate and Victoria’s, but despite that, she will demonstrate just what type of athlete she is.

– Eddie Edwards vs Cody Deaner & Masha Slamovich vs Victoria Crawford have been made official for TNA Under Siege.

– In the main event, Trick Williams gets involved and gives the advantage to The Nemeths and Kazarian to win, and afterwards, Williams proceeds to beat down the TNA World Champ.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

