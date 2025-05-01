Update on Dakota Kai and her new look (video), Triple H’s hectic schedule, Roman Reigns note

– WWE appears to have benched Dakota Kai as she posted on social media letting people know that, despite her onscreen absence, she is “not hurt.” Nick Khan recently claimed that WWE doesn’t “bench people.”

– Dakota Kai has a new look.

The way she’s been talking about revealing her natural hair for years and she finally did. Her hair looks so good, she looks so good! @ImKingKota pic.twitter.com/A8YvAKfqGy — Kaylee♡ (@DakotaKaiTeam) April 30, 2025

– Triple H is currently dedicating six to eight hours a day, seven days a week, solely to booking and storyline writing sometimes even pulling night shifts, reports @WrestleVotes.

– Roman Reigns is not expected to be at Backlash. We can expect Reigns back on WWE programming around early-June, per @WrestleVotes (Q&A – Backstage Pass)

