Update on Dakota Kai and her new look (video), Triple H’s hectic schedule, Roman Reigns note

May 1, 2025 - by staff

– WWE appears to have benched Dakota Kai as she posted on social media letting people know that, despite her onscreen absence, she is “not hurt.” Nick Khan recently claimed that WWE doesn’t “bench people.”

– Dakota Kai has a new look.

Triple H is currently dedicating six to eight hours a day, seven days a week, solely to booking and storyline writing sometimes even pulling night shifts, reports @WrestleVotes.

Roman Reigns is not expected to be at Backlash. We can expect Reigns back on WWE programming around early-June, per @WrestleVotes (Q&A – Backstage Pass)

