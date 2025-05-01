Steve Austin on why he turned down PRIME endorsement deal

Steve Austin has confirmed Logan Paul’s claim that he declined a $1 million offer to appear in a PRIME Bottle mascot costume. Paul mentioned the offer on a recent episode of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast, saying that Austin turned it down — and Austin confirmed the story during an appearance on “The Ariel Helwani Show.” For what it’s worth, Austin seemed annoyed that Paul revealed the news publicly. He said,

“If he said that, I’m not going to call him a liar. I just thought it was personal business, but since it’s out there — yeah, I turned it down. I’m in the beer business. I don’t know anything about his product, its ingredients, whether it’s good or bad. It just wasn’t my thing.”

He added, “It’s not my gimmick. He’s doing great, he’s hustling, and I respect that. But it just wasn’t the right fit for Steve Austin.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

