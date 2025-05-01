Sarah Logan/Valhalla update, Mayu Iwatani signs with Marigold

May 1, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Erik (via Insight with Chris Van Vliet) confirms his wife Sarah Logan/Valhalla is set to return to WWE television soon:

“Yeah, she is. She is a constant inspiration for me. She works so hard, she is so dedicated and disciplined. She keeps me on my diet so much better because she’s so disciplined with hers.

“She’s already running, jumping, throwing things, getting back into battle shape and getting ready. So yeah, I don’t know when this is gonna air, but I’m sure it won’t be too long in the future you start seeing her again.”

Mayu Iwatani has signed with Marigold. Iwatani announced earlier this week that she left STARDOM.

Iwatani has joined Marigold and will debut on May 4, facing Nanae Takahashi at Rising Spirit 2025 in Korakuen Hall.

