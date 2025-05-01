Moxley to defend the AEW title in a steel cage, Thekla update

– Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship inside a Steel Cage is officially set for ‘BEACH BREAK’ in two weeks.

WEDNESDAY, 5/14#AEWDynamite Beach Break returns to Chicago

LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + MAX AEW World Championship Steel Cage Match@JonMoxley vs @SamoaJoe Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World Title against Samoa Joe INSIDE A STEEL CAGE at AEW Beach Break Dynamite in Chicago,… pic.twitter.com/f5xcaeC6I9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 1, 2025

– According to Sean Ross Sapp via Fightful Select, those in AEW believe Thekla is likely AEW bound.

As previously noted, Thekla finished her run with Stardom and plans to work in the United States.

