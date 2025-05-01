Moxley to defend the AEW title in a steel cage, Thekla update

May 1, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship inside a Steel Cage is officially set for ‘BEACH BREAK’ in two weeks.

– According to Sean Ross Sapp via Fightful Select, those in AEW believe Thekla is likely AEW bound.

As previously noted, Thekla finished her run with Stardom and plans to work in the United States.

