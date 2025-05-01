Kevin Nash says Stephanie Vaquer is a star, Cena vs. Orton note, birthdays

– Kevin Nash (Via Kliq This Podcast) says NXT’s Stephanie Vaquer is a star.

“Stephanie Vaquer. She’s as talented as anybody I have f–king seen. I don’t watch NXT, I don’t have enough time in my life, [She and IYO] were having a hell of a match until that got fucked up. She’s a f–king star.”

– John Cena v Randy Orton at ‘BACKLASH’ 2025 next Saturday is now officially billed as ‘One Last Time’.

– TNA World Champion Joe Hendry is 38 today, happy birthday.

– Also, happy birthday to…

