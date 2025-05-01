Jeff Cobb makes an announcement

May 1, 2025 - by James Walsh

Former New Japan star Jeff Cobb announces retirement from Pro Wrestling in cryptic social media post…

Cobb’s last match under the NJPW banner took place on April 18. His retirement message comes after reports in March indicated that he was listed internally on WWE’s roster, following the expiration of his contract with New Japan.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Alex Gracia

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal