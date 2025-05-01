Jeff Cobb makes an announcement
Former New Japan star Jeff Cobb announces retirement from Pro Wrestling in cryptic social media post…
16 years is a long time to work, Happy Retirement to me…. I’ll let the waves take me to my next destination.
Can I wade in your water, until I catch your wave pic.twitter.com/K2tYDQUDye
— Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) May 1, 2025
Cobb’s last match under the NJPW banner took place on April 18. His retirement message comes after reports in March indicated that he was listed internally on WWE’s roster, following the expiration of his contract with New Japan.