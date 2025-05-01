Hulk Hogan’s Scores Sports Bar to open in New York later this year

Hulk Hogan unveiled his brand new sports bar yesterday in New York City, titled Hulk Hogan’s Scores Sports Bar.

The sports bar, which will have its grand opening later this year, is located just across the street from the entrance of Madison Square Garden, the iconic building which Hogan knows too well, at 416 8th Ave.

The venture is with Scores Holding, which is planning to turn this into a franchise across the United States, with the NYC location being the flagship bar. Scores runs several gentlemen club outlets in the U.S, marketing themselves as the gold standard of upscale adult entertainment.

The company signed a 15-year lease for the New York location in 2023.

The bar is still in a renovation process, with several workers seen inside, transforming it from the previous business which was Brother Jimmy’s BBQ place.

Hogan was accompanied by Eric Bischoff and his son Nick in New York as they live streamed it on social media. A crew from Netflix were also present filming.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

