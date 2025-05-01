Hulk Hogan on what he didn’t like about the John Cena heel turn

During an interview with Forbes.com, Hulk Hogan gave his thoughts on the John Cena heel turn storyline in WWE that started at Elimination Chamber 2025…

“Well, first off, John Cena was my favorite wrestler. Because I grinded for years, brother, and there was no Rock, no Stone Cold. There was only me for 20-plus years… So John stepped up and really ran with the ball, and he did a really great job. I think he saw more Make-A-Wish kids than anybody’s ever seen.”

“And at the end of the day, when he turned heel—like the [nWo] storyline, like Eric said—we set it up, we set up, we set up, then we delivered. And then not only did we deliver, we rolled out with me, Hall and Nash. And that story kept snowballing… And so for me, watching that story with John Cena, when The Rock did the throat thing, cut his throat, and John Cena turned heel, I expected more of the same. And then John Cena came out and there was no Rock, and I just got disconnected at that point, ’cause I was expecting the characters to keep rolling out like we did… it didn’t feel like that big tidal wave coming at you. Like when the nWo took over, man… we just cleaned house and beat everybody’s ass, and we just killed it.”

