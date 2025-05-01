Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff on Fox News (video), Tony Khan praises Ricochet

– Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan on Fox News…

REAL AMERICAN FREESTYLE: Wrestling legends @HulkHogan & @EBischoff reunite to launch new league set to professionalize freestyle wrestling pic.twitter.com/DRKoaBzCNf — FOX & Friends (@foxandfriends) May 1, 2025

2025 has been a banner year for wresting exposure…@IzzyStyle, @HulkHogan & @EBischoff on @FoxNews talking #RealAmericanFreestyle, which debuts August 30th in Cleveland, OH. The Hulkster even cuts a promo at the end, gotta love it brother! pic.twitter.com/fCA1yuHnx5 — The Wrestling Room (Pat Mineo) (@MrPatMineo) May 1, 2025

– Bischoff tweeted:

– Tony Khan has praised Ricochet’s heel run in AEW and believes that he is “one of the best characters” in wrestling today.

“He’s fantastic. He’s an incredible wrestler, he’s also a great talker and he has a great personality and it’s about giving him an opportunity to showcase that… He’s certainly really leaned into it and has found himself and he’s building one of the best characters I think in wrestling, which is the villain Ricochet that we see on TV right now. He’s one of the most compelling and interesting people in wrestling in my personal opinion.

“I’m proud that #AEW has Ricochet on our roster for years to come and hopefully forever because that guy is a star. I love working with him and I think Trevor is one of the best wrestlers on the planet right now.”

(Source: Tony Khan | Z100 New York)

