Hogan claims he was Lesnar’s first opponent after Brock left the UFC, Samantha Irvin says she’s shadowbanned

– Hulk Hogan claims he was Brock Lesnar’s first opponent after Lesnar left the UFC and returned to WWE in 2012. During a new interview with TMZ Sports, Hogan spoke about being the first person to wrestle Lesnar after Brock left the octagon. He said, “I’ve been in the ring with some really crazy wrestlers. Like, I got Brock Lesnar right after he left the UFC. I got in first.”

– Samantha Irvin says her music video has been shadowbanned on YouTube due to people reporting it.

Welp, my music video is completely shadow banned on YouTube. — Samantha (The Bomb) (@SamanthaTheBomb) May 1, 2025

this one time at band camp… (follow me on spotify in bio) pic.twitter.com/d4thODQIr5 — Samantha (The Bomb) (@SamanthaTheBomb) April 28, 2025

