Hogan claims he was Lesnar’s first opponent after Brock left the UFC, Samantha Irvin says she’s shadowbanned

May 1, 2025 - by staff

Hulk Hogan claims he was Brock Lesnar’s first opponent after Lesnar left the UFC and returned to WWE in 2012. During a new interview with TMZ Sports, Hogan spoke about being the first person to wrestle Lesnar after Brock left the octagon. He said, “I’ve been in the ring with some really crazy wrestlers. Like, I got Brock Lesnar right after he left the UFC. I got in first.”

Samantha Irvin says her music video has been shadowbanned on YouTube due to people reporting it.

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Alex Gracia

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal