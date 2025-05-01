Hardy Boys coming to Westchester, Giovanni Romeo Roselli returning to the ring for final match
The event will kick off with a Meet & Greet Autograph Session at 3PM, where fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite wrestling stars and legends up close. This exclusive experience will feature an all-star roster of talent, including some of the most celebrated names in professional wrestling. Fans can get autographs, take photos, and interact with the stars before the action-packed matches begin. There will also be wrestling merchandise vendors and more as part of this fan interactive experience.
At 7PM, the action will heat up as Wrestlefest officially kicks off with a night of thrilling live wrestling. The event will feature a star-studded lineup, including:
The Hardy Boys (Matt and Jeff Hardy)
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley
WWE Hall of Famer Kane
Mickie James
MVP
Shelton Benjamin
The Boogeyman
Breezango
WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger
WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana
WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler
Westchester’s own Romeo Roselli
And many more top wrestlers from around the world!
For Giovanni ‘Romeo’ Roselli, this moment is the triumph of a lifelong dream. As a child, he sat in the crowd of this iconic venue, not just watching the action, but envisioning himself in the ring. Now, in what he has proclaimed his retirement match, his journey comes full circle, finishing where it all started.