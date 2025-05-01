Hardy Boys coming to Westchester, Giovanni Romeo Roselli returning to the ring for final match

Filed to GERWECK.NET: The Hardy Boys Are Coming To Westchester

The event will kick off with a Meet & Greet Autograph Session at 3PM, where fans will have the opportunity to meet their favorite wrestling stars and legends up close. This exclusive experience will feature an all-star roster of talent, including some of the most celebrated names in professional wrestling. Fans can get autographs, take photos, and interact with the stars before the action-packed matches begin. There will also be wrestling merchandise vendors and more as part of this fan interactive experience.

At 7PM, the action will heat up as Wrestlefest officially kicks off with a night of thrilling live wrestling. The event will feature a star-studded lineup, including:

The Hardy Boys (Matt and Jeff Hardy)

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

WWE Hall of Famer Kane

Mickie James

MVP

Shelton Benjamin

The Boogeyman

Breezango

WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger

WWE Hall of Famer Tito Santana

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler

Westchester’s own Romeo Roselli

And many more top wrestlers from around the world!

For Giovanni ‘Romeo’ Roselli, this moment is the triumph of a lifelong dream. As a child, he sat in the crowd of this iconic venue, not just watching the action, but envisioning himself in the ring. Now, in what he has proclaimed his retirement match, his journey comes full circle, finishing where it all started.

