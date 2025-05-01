“Hangman” Adam Page advances to the Owen Hart Cup final

“Hangman” Adam Page booked his ticket for Double or Nothing and will now be facing Will Ospreay in the final of the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament later this month.

Page defeated Kyle Fletcher with his Buckshot Lariat finisher on yesterday’s episode of Dynamite in the remaining semi final.

The winner of this final match will receive an AEW World title shot at the All In: Texas show in July.

The women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament final will feature Mercedes Mone vs Jamie Hayter and the winner will also get an AEW Women’s title match at All In: Texas.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

