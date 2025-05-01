Details on Liv Morgan’s movie role

As seen during the April 28th edition of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan noted to interim RAW general manager Nick Aldis that she needed time off to film a “big Hollywood movie.”

According to Deadline.com. Liv’s project has been revealed as the new Neon Pictures film Bad Lieutnant: Tokyo. The movie is being directed by acclaimed Japanese film Director Takeshi Mike and filming is expected to commence within the next week in Japan. In addition to Liv, Shun Oguri (Ren Serizawa in Godzilla vs. Kong) and Lily James (Baby Driver, Pam & Tommy) have been cast in the film.

Deadline noted the following about the plot…

“Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo will follow the Bad Lieutenant (Oguri), a corrupt gambler in the Metropolitan Police Force, who finds himself thrown into a tangled case after an enigmatic FBI agent (James) arrives in Tokyo to investigate the disappearance of a politician’s daughter (Morgan). Meanwhile, a deviant killer operating in the yakuza underworld seems to be shadowing their moves.”

