Carmella is keeping the door open for a potential return

Carmella shared her thoughts on her time in WWE and her current outlook on life and the future. Reflecting on her departure, she admitted that it was a shocking experience, especially because she didn’t receive much notice, which left her feeling somewhat stunned: “I feel like in the moment, it was very jarring. I was shocked. I didn’t get a lot of notice, to me that’s what kind of was like, wow.” Despite the abruptness of her exit, Carmella expressed immense gratitude for her career in WWE and the opportunities it brought: “But, I’m so happy. I’m so so happy. Everything happens for a reason, I feel so blessed with my time in WWE. I’m just so grateful for my time in WWE and I’m grateful that at this point in my life, I can kind of pivot and focus on what’s next and just live my best life.”

After taking a break for the first time in over a decade, Carmella revealed that she is embracing the opportunity to focus on herself, stepping away from her Carmella persona to reconnect with her true self: “I want a break. Even though I’ve been away for 2 years, I was still under contract. For the first time in 12 years, I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m Leah, I’m not Carmella.’” She expressed the need to let go of her wrestling character and shift her focus to personal growth, acknowledging that it’s time for a change: “But, who is Leah without wrestling? It’s kind of time to have a funeral for Carmella, she is in the past, but I will for sure hope that someday I go back, whether it’s for a one off or for a Rumble or something. It’s in my blood and I love it.”

Carmella concluded by leaving the door open for a potential return to wrestling in the future, emphasizing that her passion for the industry will always remain, even if it’s in a limited capacity.

Source: Casual Conversations with The Classic

