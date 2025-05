As of April, Savannah Evans is a free agent. She expressed gratitude for her time at TNA and is ready to move forward with new opportunities.

As of April I am currently a FREE AGENT. Very grateful for my time at TNA as well as everyone there. Time to hit the ground running. For booking and signing inquiries: booksavannahevans@gmail.com Passport ready. Licensed in VA, SC and MO IG: savannahevs pic.twitter.com/RXJmJB5EWk — Savannah Evans (@SavannahEvansNV) May 1, 2025

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email