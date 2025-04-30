Viewership for the April 21st episode of Raw

The Raw After Mania episode on Netflix was #5 in the global chart released yesterday, with 3,600,000 views and 8,700,000 hours consumed for a longer than usual show.

This would be the third-highest viewership on Netflix since it started, just below the second episode which did 3,700,000 views. It would be up 700,000 views from the April 14 show.

The show was in the top 10 chart in 20 different countries including

Bangladesh, Bahrain, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Canada, Ecuador, Egypt, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, and United States.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

