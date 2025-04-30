Video: Steve Austin opens up about his WrestleMania 41 mishap

Stone Cold Steve Austin comments on crashing his ATV at WrestleMania, saying it was a different throttle system than he's used topic.twitter.com/v60sHhz1iB — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) April 30, 2025

Steve Austin opened up about his mishap during WrestleMania 41, explaining that a different throttle setup on his ATV contributed to the crash. “Different throttle set up than what I’m used to. Long story short, just a different throttle system,” he said, emphasizing that although he’s usually confident behind the wheel, this situation was unexpected. “I’m pretty dang handy on a four-wheeler.”

Reflecting on the incident, Austin admitted to feeling embarrassed by how it unfolded on such a grand stage. “I was embarrassed by it. I think everybody is okay. You go out there on the biggest night in wrestling and you end up like that, it’s not the greatest day at the office.” He emphasized how much it meant to him to deliver for the fans, adding, “You go out there and want to give people the best show that you can and when you fall short of that, it’s not great.”

Source: The Ariel Helwani Show

