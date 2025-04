Video: Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff reveal their third man

Our Third Man pic.twitter.com/e74KkWqXV5 — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 30, 2025

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff announced Israel “Izzy” Martinez as their third man and the launch of “Real American Freestyle Wrestling”

Martinez is a long-time freestyle wrestling coach who has coached multiple NCAA All-Americans & UFC fighters like Jon Jones & Holly Holm

