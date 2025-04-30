Via Book Pro Wrestlers:

Update on Brian Knobbs

We just heard directly from Brian Knobbs and wanted to share his message with everyone who cares about him:

“I got a pick line in again. They found an infection in my foot. They operated on it on Saturday. And I’m just nervous. I don’t want to lose my foot. That’s my birthday wish right now. I’m not going to lose my foot. I just wanted to give you guys an update. And thank you very much. Keep the prayers coming. I really appreciate it from the bottom of my heart.”

Brian was on this page yesterday, and he’ll be reading your comments—so let’s take a moment and lift him up with our thoughts and prayers.

Brian has always been the life of the party, full of energy, laughter, and spirit. But this is the first time we’ve seen him truly worried—and that tells you just how serious this is.

He’s been through a lot. He’s fighting hard. And right now, he could use all the love this community can give him.

Drop a message below if Brian ever made you laugh, entertained you as part of the Nasty Boys, or just made a moment in wrestling a little more fun. Let’s remind him how many people are in his corner.

We’re with you, Knobbs. Always. ❤️

