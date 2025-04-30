Stephanie McMahon posts a selfie on a yacht, what Charlotte told Stratton after their Mania match

Apr 30, 2025 - by staff

Stephanie McMahon taking a selfie on a yacht with every member of both the OG Bloodline and Bloodline 2.0 for her new WWE docuseries, Stephanie’s Places.

Tiffany Stratton on if she ever felt “never meet your heroes” during her WrestleMania 41 feud with Charlotte Flair:

“Yeah, of course. I felt that things got personal, and it’s live TV, things happen.
“But, I feel, like, everything happens for a reason and this is how things were supposed to pan out.”
Stratton noted that Flair told her she was proud of her after the match, and “everything’s good.”

(source: Alfred Konuwa)

