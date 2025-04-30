Stephanie McMahon posts a selfie on a yacht, what Charlotte told Stratton after their Mania match
– Stephanie McMahon taking a selfie on a yacht with every member of both the OG Bloodline and Bloodline 2.0 for her new WWE docuseries, Stephanie’s Places.
#steph #wwe pic.twitter.com/k3kRLizz9F
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) April 30, 2025
– Tiffany Stratton on if she ever felt “never meet your heroes” during her WrestleMania 41 feud with Charlotte Flair:
“Yeah, of course. I felt that things got personal, and it’s live TV, things happen.
“But, I feel, like, everything happens for a reason and this is how things were supposed to pan out.”
Stratton noted that Flair told her she was proud of her after the match, and “everything’s good.”
(source: Alfred Konuwa)