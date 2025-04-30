Smackdown slated to return to a two hour format, viewership for the April 25th episode

– WWE SmackDown is expected to officially return to a 2-hour format this June, according to F4wonline.

It was noted that the June 6 episode of SmackDown before MITB will likely see it return to 2 hours with it dropping down the current 3 hour format. SmackDown moved to 3 hours temporarily back in January when RAW moved to Netflix, but it was a move that was never meant to be permanent

– The post-WrestleMania Smackdown drew 1,741,000 viewers, down 142,000 viewers from the prior week. The show had some tough competition in the form of the NFL Drafts and NBA and NHL playoff games. Smackdown drew a 0.51 rating in 18-49, down 0.04 from last week and was #3 on cable TV and #4 in all of television for the night.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)

Click here for the 2025 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

