Plans for the Rollins-Heyman-Breakker faction, will Danielson wrestle at the Forbidden Door PPV?

– According to Fightful Select, the new stable featuring Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker—officially formed on the Raw After WrestleMania—is not intended to draw comparisons to past legendary factions like Evolution or the Dangerous Alliance.

A WWE source close to creative said they agreed with the sentiment that the group should “become one that other stables in the future get compared to, as opposed to following a previous template.” The current plan, as of WrestleMania weekend, is for the group to remain just Heyman, Rollins, and Breakker with no additional members for now. Of course, that could always change down the line, but the internal working plan is to keep the trio intact as they establish dominance on their own terms.

– Bryan Danielson (via Metro UK) on if he will wrestle at this year’s Forbidden Door PPV in UK:

“I’m like, 95% chance no. But the reality is that, say you have a big main event and something happens where somebody gets hurt, and Tony says, ‘Hey Bryan, we need you for this thing, is there something you could do?’

‘Yeah, there’s something I could do.’ I just have to be careful.”

