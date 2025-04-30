Official press release for Bischoff and Hogan’s Real American Freestyle venture

Real American Freestyle Launches to Professionalize Competitive Wrestling and Create a Platform for the Elite Athletes

With executives including Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff and Israel Martinez, Real American Freestyle is the first league of its kind to exist in the space and receive venture capital investment

New York, NY (April 30, 2025) – Real American Freestyle, a new unscripted freestyle wrestling league, launched, aiming to professionalize the sport and provide a platform for the world’s best wrestlers to compete in front of millions of fans. Spearheaded by the elite storytelling of Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff and legendary coach Israel Martinez — one of the top coaches in the history of the sport — the league brings together iconic leadership with deep credibility.

Real American Freestyle is led by trusted hyper-growth consumer investor Left Lane Capital and is positioned to disrupt innovation, entertainment, and the world’s most popular style of wrestling.

One of the oldest and most beloved sports in the world, wrestling continues to grow in popularity globally.

According to a 2024 study, wrestling had the highest percentage of athletes among major high school sports for both boys’ and girls’ teams — breaking the 1976 record, with participation showcasing the highest growth rate of all major sports. Real American Freestyle aims to harness this momentum and offer a dynamic, modern approach to coverage of the sport.

Additional investors in the league include Cassius, among others. Real American Beer, one of the fastest-growing light beer brands in the country, serves as the title sponsor, bringing its bold attitude to Real American Freestyle events, athlete celebrations, and fan experiences throughout the season. Additional sponsors will be announced ahead of the first competition.

Seeking to provide an opportunity for the best athletes to compete and showcase their talent, Real American Freestyle will have a deep roster including Olympian, Pan American champion, mixed martial

artist, and professional boxer Ben Askren; Olympian and World Champion Kennedy Blades; National Champion and World Champion Zahid Valencia; and more to be announced in the coming months.

Events will feature eight weight classes with eight matches for men and four for women and will kick off this summer in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Real American wrestlers are some of the most disciplined, elite athletes in the world — but until now, they haven’t had a true professional stage to showcase their greatness,” said Hulk Hogan, Commissioner of Real American Freestyle. “Eric and I know how to build the kind of heat that grabs attention and we’re going to make Real American Freestyle wrestling a must-see for fans.”

“I intimately understand and appreciate what it takes to perform at the level these athletes do, and I was always curious why this sport wasn’t recognized for the potential it has,” said Eric Bischoff, Chief Media Officer of Real American Freestyle. “The stories we have to tell at Real American Freestyle and the accomplishments of the wrestlers are extraordinary. Not only will the audience be entertained by the product but the entire sport will be lifted as a result.”

Hogan and Bischoff are reuniting for the first time in 25 years, following the creation of an era with the infamous new World order storyline that catapulted World Championship Wrestling to record-breaking ratings. With a lasting legacy in the sport — and as pioneers of production, narrative, and promotion — Hogan and Bischoff will bring their expertise and passion to Real American Freestyle. Martinez has also committed his significant and storied experience to fostering talent and serving as a driving force in the league’s front office.

“I’ve been an athlete and a coach in the sport of wrestling, and couldn’t be more proud of what the Real American Freestyle team has built,” said Israel Martinez, Chief Operating Officer of Real American Freestyle. “Until now, wrestlers have not had the opportunity to seek a professional career as there was not adequate funding or attention being paid to it. This league will provide them with a platform to not only do that, but build their skills, brand, and legacy.”

In partnership with the USA Wrestling, NIL organizations and NCAA, athletes can compete regardless of their NCAA status, providing crucial opportunities for wrestlers at the start and in the prime of their careers. The league will explore a dynamic format, with nine minute matches and high-impact moves designed to captivate modern audiences.

“We believe the next generation of sports will be defined by leagues that combine elite competition with unforgettable entertainment — and Real American Freestyle is leading that charge with top-tier talent, iconic leadership, and a vision to reimagine wrestling,” said Harley Miller, CEO and Managing Partner of Left Lane Capital, who also backed Gerard Piqué’s Kings League, Shaun White’s Snow League, and League One Volleyball. “Wrestling is a legacy sport — and we’re proud to back the team redefining its future for athletes and fans alike.”

Not only will participants and members of the Real American Freestyle roster have access to the world’s best entertainment and sports storytellers, production, and promotion, they will also have the opportunity to win the championship purse and bonuses – in adherence to NCAA regulations – for wins throughout

the season.

For more information on Real American Freestyle, visit: www.realamericanfreestyle.com

About Real American Freestyle

Real American Freestyle is a professional freestyle wrestling league founded by Chad Bronstein. Supported by Left Lane Capital, the league launched in 2025 with a roster of 40 athletes. Featuring a full slate of events throughout its debut season kicking off in Cleveland, Ohio, Real American Freestyle is focused on freestyle elements of the sport and seeks to provide a platform for athletes to build careers and branding in the space.

For more information on Real American Freestyle, visit

www.realamericanfreestyle.com.

About Left Lane Capital

Founded in 2019, Left Lane Capital is a New York and London-based global venture capital and growth equity firm investing in hyper-growth Consumer and SMB businesses with enduring customer relationships. Left Lane’s mission is to partner with extraordinary entrepreneurs who create category-defining companies across growth sectors of the economy. Select investments include Kings League, The Snow League, LOVB, Freestyle Chess, Pro Padel League, Bilt Rewards, Blank Street, M1

Finance, Wayflyer, Holy, Talkiatry, Prenuvo, Ownwell, and more.

For more information, visit www.leftlane.com.



About Real American Beer

Co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, Real American Beer (RAB) is a premium light beer that’s proudly American-owned and made. At 4.2% ABV with just 110 calories and 4g carbs, RAB is now available in 23 states and counting, with a simple mission: bring people together, one beer at a time.

Learn more at therealamerican.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook and X.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

