Notes on CM Punk, Liv Morgan, and Miyu Yamashita
– One source describes Liv Morgan’s upcoming film project as the kind of opportunity that “could cement” Morgan as the next “it girl” in Hollywood if she and the project hit as internally projected.
(Source: PWlnsider)
– CM Punk will be playing a Vampire in the upcoming Movie “Night Patrol”, written & directed by Ryan Prows.
(Source: @DEADLINE)
– Miyu Yamashita makes her return to AEW for the first time since 2022.
TOMORROW, 4/30
8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS + Max
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite@AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator
Toni Storm vs Miyu Yamashita
After issuing an Eliminator Challenge at @TCM Fest on Sunday, AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm will fight @miyu_tjp TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/HRaEzy3OYu
