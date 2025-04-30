Notes on CM Punk, Liv Morgan, and Miyu Yamashita

Apr 30, 2025 - by staff

– One source describes Liv Morgan’s upcoming film project as the kind of opportunity that “could cement” Morgan as the next “it girl” in Hollywood if she and the project hit as internally projected.

(Source: PWlnsider)

– CM Punk will be playing a Vampire in the upcoming Movie “Night Patrol”, written & directed by Ryan Prows.

(Source: @DEADLINE)

– Miyu Yamashita makes her return to AEW for the first time since 2022.

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Jade Cargill

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal