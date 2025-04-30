Nikki Bella says working with AJ Lee did go off the script

As seen during the April 4th edition of WWE Smackdown, there was an in-ring promo battle between women’s champion Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair. According to Twitter/X account @WrestleVotes, the women said “very little of what was in the rundown for them” and they allegedly went “off script quite a bit.”

While speaking on The Nikki And Brie Show, Nikki Bella commented on wrestling promos becoming personal to build up heat for feuds…

“I’m not going to lie, AJ Lee and I did that quite a bit. We said stuff to each other on the mic that neither of us saw coming. And so I felt that though it made things very personal, but it kept us in a story longer because it made people more invested and she and I never took it personal. I mean, would we both probably be bothered backstage? 100%. But we actually kept it very professional.

You got to get a little personal, I mean, look at John and Cody, things got personal but people get invested. Tiffy and even Naomi got that way a little bit before her and Jade’s story and Tiffany and Charlotte and that set them both up to have these great stories.”

