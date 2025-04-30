Natalya: “it’s so cool that I’m being allowed to do these outside projects”

Natalya passionately opened up about her mindset, work ethic, and approach to longevity in WWE, emphasizing that her success is rooted in her relentless drive—not entitlement or expectation. “I just feel so alive and I feel so free and it’s so cool that I’m being allowed to do these outside projects with WWE’s full blessing.” She made it clear she refuses to sit back and wait for creative opportunities to come to her. “I am not comfortable just taking a paycheck and just coasting and just hoping that the writers at WWE think of something for me to do.”

Having been with WWE for over 18 years—a historic tenure for a female talent—Natalya explained that her longevity was possible because of persistence and innovation. “I would never have survived what I survived in WWE had I not been creative and persistent and constantly trying to think of new ideas and ways to be involved and ways to be included.” She acknowledged that the women’s division is more competitive than ever and insisted, “Triple H doesn’t owe me anything. Triple H doesn’t owe me a storyline, he doesn’t owe me a phone call, he doesn’t owe me a text, he doesn’t owe me an email, he doesn’t owe me a single thing.”

Referring to stars like Bray Wyatt as inspirations, she pointed out the importance of initiative. “When I look at Bray Wyatt and think about the best stuff that Bray ever did, a lot of it was the stuff that Bray came up with from his own imagination… Sometimes it’s hard to say, ‘Hey WWE writers, hey Triple H, I have this idea.’ It’s easier sometimes to just show them.” She praised Triple H’s vision and creativity, especially in helping talent like Bray unlock their full potential.

Now, Natalya is taking the same initiative by pursuing independent shows like NWA and Bloodsport. “That’s why for the first time ever, I’ve been allowed to step outside of WWE to really show the company, I want more, I’m going to work for me, and I’m going to work for more, and I’m going to fight for more.” Rather than asking for opportunities, she’s determined to earn them. “I’m not going to tell you, let me show you. Let me give you the performance of a lifetime when I am 18 years deep in my career…”

Despite living comfortably, Natalya chooses hard work over complacency. “I could be complacent, I could be lazy, I could be entitled, I could be spoiled, but I choose to train a ring with no air conditioning. I choose to train people on my days off. I train myself.” She sees her wrestling dungeon as a privilege and reaffirmed her lifelong message: “Let me show you, let me work for it. I love fighting for something, I do my best work fighting for my life.”

Ultimately, Natalya made it clear she’s not asking for a place in WWE’s women’s division—she’s earning it. “I’m not expecting Triple H to include me in the women’s division. He doesn’t owe that to me, the company doesn’t owe that to me. But I’m going to show him, I’m going to earn my way back into the women’s division. That’s what I’m doing, I’m putting my money where my mouth is.”

Source: Toronto Sun

