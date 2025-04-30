Live 4/30/25 AEW Dynamite coverage

Keep checking back for live results

AEW Dynamite is live from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia tonight and a spot in the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals is up for grabs. Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family will go one-on-one with Hangman Adam Page. The winner will punch their ticket to AEW Double or Nothing next month to face Will Ospreay with a shot at the AEW World Championship on the line.

The Protostar desperately wants to run it back with his longtime friend, and now bitter rival, after coming up short against Ospreay in their epic Steel Cage Match at AEW Revolution, but Hangman Page is not a man to be messed with right now. He has had that look in his eye lately and he’s promised it’s going to be a rough night at the office for Kyle Fletcher.

Old adversaries will cross paths with several AEW newcomers tonight in a massive All-Star 8-Man Tag Team Match. There is no love lost between Kenny Omega and The Elite. The Best Bout Machine is eager to dole out some punishment to both The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada, and he’ll head into battle with Speedball Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight and Mark Briscoe by his side.

AEW Women’s Champion Timeless Toni Storm issued an open challenge while on the red carpet at the TCM Film Festival this week. She asked any ‘sloptarts’ who want to tango with her to show up tonight in Norfolk. TK announced on X Tuesday night that Miyu Yamashita will step up to the plate to try and earn herself a future title opportunity.

MJF is still seeking the thumbs up from Bobby Lashley to join the Hurt Syndicate, and as we’ve seen already, he’s willing to go to extraordinary lengths to earn the his approval. What could we possibly see go down with both Max and the Hurt Syndicate in the Chartway Arena later on?

