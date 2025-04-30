JBL impressed by Josh Alexander, Logan Paul says he is on a mission

– JBL says he wishes AEW’s Josh Alexander signed with WWE, but notes that Alexander will be great wherever he is.

“I’m blown away by that guy.”

(Source: Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard)

– Logan Paul reiterates that he’s passionate about being a WWE Superstar and has turned down other opportunities due to his commitment:

“I have committed my life to becoming a WWE Superstar. I’m not doing other opportunities. I got offered $15 million to fight Messi’s bodyguard. Super appetising, super cool, but I’m a WWE Superstar.

“I’m on a mission right now, and while all that other cute ancillary stuff works for other people, I’m devoting my life to this. I turned that down and I’m gonna be the best that I can and I’m available. So Triple H, Nick Khan, book me. I’m available.”

(Source: Raw Recap)

