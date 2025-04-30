Hulk Hogan on Tony Khan and favorite AEW women wrestlers

Hulk Hogan gave his thoughts on Tony Khan and the AEW brand…

HH: Well, I don’t know Tony Khan, I got nothing but respect for what he’s done, and how he’s pushed and created opportunities for these guys. And you can get hooked into some of those storylines. I started watching some of those girls grind out there, and I’ve never seen people work so hard in my life. Some of the girls, phew, some of bloodbaths and some of the stuff I’ve seen is kind of really cool stuff. But I like the grit and the real aggressive stuff. But yeah, nothing but respect for Tony Khan.

AK: Do you have a favorite women’s wrestler in AEW?

HH: Bro, I kind of like was all over the place until I watched that Toni Storm. The one that acts like the 1920s, the Roaring ’20s. Bro, when I saw her start grinding in there and digging, and when I saw her gaffe through her hairline, when she pulled that blade through her hairline and she needed about 10 staples, I went: “Holy crap, this girl ain’t playing.” And the girl she was wrestling, I can’t remember her name. It was like a protege or a really hot blonde…

AK: Mariah May.

HH: Yeah, bro. She was grinding too, man. And I’m telling you, those girls, I would not want to be in that match with them. They were playing a hardball.

(Source: During an interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes)

