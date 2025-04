ESPN projects John Cena’s final WWE matches

ESPN tries to project John Cena’s final matches in WWE:

• John Cena defeats Randy Orton at Backlash (May)

• Jey Uso defeats John Cena to retain the World Heavyweight Championship at MITB (June)

• John Cena defeats CM Punk at SNME (July)

• John Cena and Travis Scott defeat Cody Rhodes and Bad Bunny at SummerSlam (August)

• Joe Hendry defeats John Cena via DQ at TNA Victory Road (September)

• John Cena defeats Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel (November)

• Cody Rhodes defeats John Cena to become Undisputed Champion at SNME (December)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email