Adam Copeland says “not much longer” is left for him in the ring

Adam Copeland opened up about the likely end of his wrestling career, sharing that “not much longer” is left for him in the ring. He acknowledged that while “the schedule is far better than what it used to be,” his body simply can’t handle the grind like it once could. “If you asked me to try and pull off over 200 days a year that I pulled before, there is absolutely no way because the recovery takes too long now.”

He explained how even a single match takes its toll, saying “I’ll have a match and it’ll take me a good week to finally start walking normal.” With that in mind, Copeland is eyeing the end of his current deal as the right time to retire: “I’ve realized now, I’m 51 years old, I figure I have until maybe 53, the end of this contract, and then it’s probably time to call it a day and get out while I can still limp away [laughs].” He ended on a lighter note, saying he plans to “lick my wounds and do a whole lot of yoga after.”

Source: First Up

