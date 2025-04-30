4/30/25 WWE Speed result, Iyo Sky comments after her NXT experience
– El Grande Americano defeats Alex Shelley in the Men’s WWE Speed Title tournament.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!
It's @AlexShelley313 vs. @Americano_WWE — winner advances to the #WWESpeed Championship! Who will be @dragonlee95’s next challenger? pic.twitter.com/NDeo1c0MUA
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2025
Americano will face Dragon Lee for the title next Wednesday.
– Iyo Sky celebrates a successful return to NXT this week and thanks fans for welcoming her home
What an amazing night!!
The NXT universe welcomed me very warmly!!
Thank you #WWENXT !!!✨@WWE @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/VSBTK6IYIz
— IYO SKY (@Iyo_SkyWWE) April 30, 2025