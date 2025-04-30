4/30/25 WWE Speed result, Iyo Sky comments after her NXT experience

Apr 30, 2025

– El Grande Americano defeats Alex Shelley in the Men’s WWE Speed Title tournament.

Americano will face Dragon Lee for the title next Wednesday.

Iyo Sky celebrates a successful return to NXT this week and thanks fans for welcoming her home

