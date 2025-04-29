WWE News and Notes
– The coat that Seth Rollins wore on last night’s WWE RAW reportedly cost $13,500 off Pakistani label Rastah.
Yes, there is a target on my back. Just know this – you can throw everything you’ve got at me, I AM NOT GOING ANYWHERE. I will become a world champion.
Say his name…
Looks like @joehendry has accepted @ShawnMichaels' open invitation for tonight's #WWENXT, and he means business!
8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/gwVtbJoOGI
– Dominik Mysterio is coming to Omaha:
#CricketNation, come meet @DomMysterio35 ! pic.twitter.com/hpCcjVTNSe
