WWE News and Notes

– The coat that Seth Rollins wore on last night’s WWE RAW reportedly cost $13,500 off Pakistani label Rastah.

– Sami Zayn via X:

Yes, there is a target on my back. Just know this – you can throw everything you’ve got at me, I AM NOT GOING ANYWHERE. I will become a world champion.

— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 29, 2025