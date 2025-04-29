WWE couple expecting another child, Drew McIntyre rumor, viewership for AEW Collision

Apr 29, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Corey Graves and Carmella have announced they are officially expecting their second child together

– PWInsider reports that they’ve heard for months that Drew McIntyre is lined up for a major Film role

– AEW Collision on April 26 averaged 707,000 viewers; 0.21 P18-49 rating.

