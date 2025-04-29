Trailer for The Smashing Machine with Dwayne Johnson released

The trailer of The Smashing Machine, the movie starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the role of Mark Kerr, has been released by A24.

The movie, which also features Emily Blunt in the leading role along with Johnson, focuses on the life of former two-time UFC Heavyweight champion Mark Kerr and is based on the 2002 HBO documentary carrying the same name.

Joining Johnson and Blunt in this movie are Lyndsey Gavin, Oleksandr Usyk, Bas Rutten, Ryan Bader, Satoshi Ishii, Yoko Hamamura, Paul Cheng, Cyborg Abreu, and Zoe Kosovic.

It’s written, directed, co-produced, and co-edited by Benny Safdie and will be released in theaters nationwide on October 3.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

