Three new plaintiffs join the WWE Ring Boys lawsuit

Three new plaintiffs have joined the Ring Boys lawsuit against Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, and WWE according to PostWrestling.com.

The plaintiffs are named as John Doe 6, John Doe 7, and John Doe 8, with their names protected.

Doe 6 is claiming that in 1988, he had to stay in Pat Patterson’s hotel room and was given alcohol while Patterson played pornographic movies on television before performing sexual acts on him. The plaintiff claims he was “11 or 12 years old” at the time. He also said that he was sexually abused by ring announcer Mel Phillips in 1992 and claims that he was inappropriately touched by Koko B. Ware with other witnesses present.

Doe 7 claims that he was abused by Phillips while he worked as a ring boy for WWE and forced into oral sex, some of which were recorded on camera. Doe 7 says he was “around 14 or 15 years old” the first time he met Phillips in 1974.

Doe 8 was “around 15 years old” in 1982 when he met Phillips the first time and says that he and another ring boy were told to get undressed at a hotel room. He claims that Phillips forced them to put their feet on his crotch to compare sizes and were also offered cocaine and pills.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

