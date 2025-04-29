Rollins comments on the challenge of reinventing his character in WWE

While appearing at WWE World during WrestleMania 41 week, Seth Rollins commented on the challenge of reinventing his character in WWE…

“Well, I get bored too, you know. Yeah, I mean, but we do, you can feel it. It’s a sense that you get after doing it for so many years. It’s not necessarily boredom, but you get that vibe like, oh, man, I want to freshen this up. I want to do something new, I want to change my look, I want to change my tone. I want to change the way I do this or do that. The way I interact with certain characters, the way I interact with the audience. And then you sort of just start putting stuff out there, whatever you think might stick, and you got to commit to it. And then you see what the feedback is. The entrance theme is a great example. That was something that I never really imagined that it would get the response that it has. And the fact that people sing it like crazy every single night, still years later, is something that I wouldn’t have assumed when I put it together. I just thought it was a cool song, and it kind of fit the vibe of what I was going for. So it’s just a matter of I like the challenge of reinventing myself. I like the challenge of seeing what the next evolution is going to be and how I can take it to the next level. And then I like to see what the response is, see what you lovely folks give back to me in this scenario.”

“This character kind of started as a bad guy, but at some point it just took on a life of its own, and that had nothing to do with what I was doing. That was just you guys responding to me. And so now we’re in a different space. It’s a synergy between a performer and his audience to see what you guys want, and then what I can give to you. So I love that process. I love that collaborative, artistic vibe, to try to get the best. It brings the best out of me to face what my weaknesses are and try to improve and reinvent and to get better every year that I’m in WWE.”

(quotes: WrestleZone.com)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

