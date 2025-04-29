Ricky Morton disappointed with TNA talent involved in the Ultimate X match
Ricky Morton puts shame on the people who neglected to catch Leon Slater during the Ultimate X match on the TNA Wrestling Rebellion PPV.
I’m disappointed.
Leon gave you his trust and body on the line for an amazing moment & all of you DROPPED him.
Thank God he walked away.
In our business, trust is everything and his trust may never be the same. https://t.co/CwkZ8WjzAv
— Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) April 28, 2025
Thank you everyone that has showed concern or sent a message I appreciate it more than you know
I LIVE TO TELL THA TALE
MOMENT MAKA pic.twitter.com/OQzT9VDSp9
— LEON SLATER (@LEONSLATER_) April 28, 2025