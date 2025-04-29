Ricky Morton disappointed with TNA talent involved in the Ultimate X match

Ricky Morton puts shame on the people who neglected to catch Leon Slater during the Ultimate X match on the TNA Wrestling Rebellion PPV.

I’m disappointed.

Leon gave you his trust and body on the line for an amazing moment & all of you DROPPED him.

Thank God he walked away.

In our business, trust is everything and his trust may never be the same. https://t.co/CwkZ8WjzAv

— Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) April 28, 2025