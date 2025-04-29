Paul is committed to being a WWE superstar, Venis compares Hart to Rhodes as champ, SNME poster, more
– Val Venis via X:
Brett Hart was 10 times the champion of Cody Rhodes. Take that for what you will.
— Val Venis™ (The Big Valbowski™) (@ValVenisEnt) April 29, 2025
– Logan Paul says he’s committed to being a WWE superstar:
"I have committed my life to becoming a WWE Superstar." – @LoganPaul#RawRecap presented by @Fanatics
— WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2025
– WWE posted:
Women's Intercontinental Champion @Real_Valkyria sends an impassioned message ahead of #WWEBacklash! pic.twitter.com/RFiYKFD0VM
— WWE (@WWE) April 29, 2025
– The poster for next month’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special in Tampa, FL, featuring John Cena.
#snme #johncena pic.twitter.com/rTEgPdFQqC
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) April 29, 2025