Paul is committed to being a WWE superstar, Venis compares Hart to Rhodes as champ, SNME poster, more

– Val Venis via X:

Brett Hart was 10 times the champion of Cody Rhodes. Take that for what you will. — Val Venis™ (The Big Valbowski™) (@ValVenisEnt) April 29, 2025

– Logan Paul says he’s committed to being a WWE superstar:

– WWE posted:

– The poster for next month’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special in Tampa, FL, featuring John Cena.

