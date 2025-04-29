NXT Report, 4/29/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from WWE, NXT. Booker T, Corey Graves and Vic Joseph are on the call.

Matches & segments confirmed for 04/29 WWE, NXT

Ricky Saints (c) vs Lexis King – NXT North American Championship match

Hank & Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) (c) vs Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura – NXT Tag Team Championship match

‘The Don’ Tony D’Angelo & Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo face-to-face confrontation

Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky to appear

TNA World Champion, Joe Hendry opens the show in street clothes. A standing “We Believe” chant breaks out. He talks about Wrestlemania and defending his belt at Rebellion. Trick Williams jumped him post match there. He basically calls Trick jealous of his success. Darkstate comes out of the crowd and they beatdown Hendry. Backstage Iyo Sky is greeted by Jordynne Grace, who offers help in what lies ahead tonight. Tatum Paxley and Gigi Dolan want a rematch with the WWE tag champs..

Match 1. Ricky Saints, North American Champion VS Lexis King

King jumps Ricky before the bell. Saints quickly turns the tables and lays in some chops. King recovers and lays in some chops of his own. Ricky then takes out King with a kick and face plant and celebrates with the ringside fans. Back from break, the two bounce the ropes and crossbody each other. King hits a swanton for two. He follows with a codebreaker. Ricky then is rolled up for two. Superkick by King, but fails in a coronation. DDT and a Roshambo and it is over.

Winner and still, NA Champion, Ricky Saints.

The Culling have a lesson with Shawn Spears gifting his wisdom. He focuses his crew on rebounding from failure and win gold.

Tony D’Angelo cuts a promo in the ring about Stacks. He says always had his back, even when he popped off. He says Stacks always wanted his seat, but he was loyal and handled business. He was just impulsive. He then says Stacks stabbed him in the back. Rizzo is hiding and Luca is missing. Stacks is then shown outside. Stacks says Tony was soft and getting softer. Everyone is gone. He then tells Tony he can’t trust his own family. Security then jumps Tony. Tony beats them off and challenges Stacks to come down and take being leader from him.

Noam Dar has a reunion backstage with Meta-Four. Lash Legend tells the group it is time to go there separate ways. They break up as a team, but show a lot of love to each other.

Match 2. North American Champion, Sol Ruca (with Zaria) VS Karmen Petrovic (with Ashante The Adonis)

Zaria looks longingly at her partners title belt. She clearly isn’t over losing the ladder match. Karmen delivers a few kicks and then goes to the ground and pound on the champ. Petrovic stays in control briefly, but Ruca delivers some punches and a series of shoulders off the 2nd rope and a backpack stunner. Sol gets crotched on the top rope. Ruck then hits the Sol snatcher and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Sol Ruca

Ashante lets Karmen know what she did wrong post match and she leaves him laying after a kick to the head.

Trick Williams comes out next. He calls out Joe Hendry, but he doesn’t appear. He then talks about getting a spot on a tv show. He compares himself to The Rock and John Cena. Trick then calls out Oba Femi. Ava then comes out and tells Trick off for jumping into another promotion. Trick then tells Ava he is the biggest start in NXT and TNA. Ava then tells Trick he can start at the back of line, being in a battle royal next week. Whomever wins will get a shot.

Guilia and Roxanne Perez solidify their union backstage. Oba Femi is interviewed backstage and he says he will not be beaten. The Undertaker introduces Oba to some of his proteges in LFG.

Match 3. NXT Tag Champs, Hank and Tank VS Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura

Inamura plants Tank with a shoulder block from a 3 point stance. Hank comes in and trades blows with Briggs. Josh levels Hank with a stiff crossbody. Hank is launched by Tank into Inamura from a sit out position. Inamura lays in some chest chops on Tank. Briggs delivers a big boot and we go to break. Inamura and Hank are going at it strong style upon return. Briggs comes in with a sidewalk slam into a splash and assisted big boot/German with Inamura. Hank is tossed into the stairs. Briggs chokeslams Hank. Inamura splashes from the top. Hank makes a diving save to break the count. Inamura goes for a slam, but Briggs is accidently kicked in the face by Inamura swinging Hank in the air. Tank and Hank hit a high low slam on Briggs and it is over.

Winners and still champs, Hank and Tank

NQCC have a meeting last without Charlie Dempsey. Borne says it is time to think for themselves. Darkstate are shown gloating over making Joe Hendry disappear. Chase U officially is re-opened. They have loud first session. Kelani Jordan challenges Sol Ruca, but Zaria interjects and says if you want a shot, you have to beat me first. Jordan looks concerned, but agrees to a match next week. Joe Hendry is shown with a Dr backstage, when Hank and Tank come in a little beat up from their title defense. Hank and Tank tell Joe they believe and will help him with DarkState.

Main Event. Jordynne Grace and WWE Champion, Iyo Sky VS Roxanne Perez and Guilia

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

