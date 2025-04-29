Meiko Satomura retires from the ring, Kairi Sane and Asuka send messages (videos)

– Meiko Satomura has officially retired after her and Manami defeated Aja Kong and Chihiro Hashimoto in her retirement match as today’s Sendai Girls Event.

“Thank you to everyone who came to watch my retirement match today.

I am truly happy to be able to step down from the ring surrounded by all the people I have met over the past 30 years.

I will devote my life to making the new era of professional wrestling even more wonderful!

Thank you very much.”

Satomura’s parents travelled from Niigata to attend Meiko’s last match.

Kairi Sane sends a message for Meiko Satomura: "I'm Kairi Sane from WWE. First of all, Satomura-san. If I hadn't met Satomura-san, I don't think I would be standing here like this. Even though I was still inexperienced, she always faced me earnestly and wholeheartedly when… pic.twitter.com/h8VkK4GPdj — meraWRESTLING (@meraWRESTLING) April 29, 2025

ASUKA sends a message for Meiko Satomura: "I'm WWE Superstar ASUKA. Thank you so much for all your hard work as a wrestler. I think all wrestling fans feel the same way, but I'm really sad that you're retiring and we won't be able to see you in action anymore. However, I'm… pic.twitter.com/RnkgiHYA5l — meraWRESTLING (@meraWRESTLING) April 29, 2025

