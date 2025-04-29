Meiko Satomura retires from the ring, Kairi Sane and Asuka send messages (videos)

Apr 29, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Meiko Satomura has officially retired after her and Manami defeated Aja Kong and Chihiro Hashimoto in her retirement match as today’s Sendai Girls Event.

“Thank you to everyone who came to watch my retirement match today.
I am truly happy to be able to step down from the ring surrounded by all the people I have met over the past 30 years.
I will devote my life to making the new era of professional wrestling even more wonderful!
Thank you very much.”

Satomura’s parents travelled from Niigata to attend Meiko’s last match.

